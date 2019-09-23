JUST IN
Nifty near 11,650; FMCG stocks in demand
Business Standard

FMCG stocks in demand after corp. tax cuts

Capital Market 

Shares of FMCG manufacturers rallied after the Finance Minister slashed the corporate tax rates on Friday.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1255.79 points or 3.30% to 39,270.41. The market surged after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, 20 September 2019, slashed corporate tax rate to 22% without exemptions. The effective corporate tax rate after surcharge now stands at 25.17%. The step has significant positive implications for corporates' profitability, broader economy and market valuations.

The S&P BSE FMCG index was up 5.42% at 11,902.67, outperforming the Sensex.

Among FMCG stocks, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care (up 8.97%), Britannia Industires (up 8.65%), ITC (up 8.31%), Colgate Palmolive (India) (up 6.68%), Hindustan Unilever (up 6.27%), GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare (GSK Healthcare) (up 5.7%), Jyothy Laboratories (up 3.64%), Nestle India (up 3.41%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 2.34%), Marico (up 2.18%), Bajaj Consumer Care (up 2.13%), Tata Global Beverages (up 1.7%) and Varun Beverages (up 0.73%) surged higher.

As on 31 March 2019, GSK Healthcare paid a corporate tax of 36.01%. Colgate Palmolive (India) paid a corporate tax of 34.98%. Britannia Industries paid a corporate tax of 34.61%. Nestle India paid a corporate tax of 33.84%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care paid a corporate tax of 30.99%. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) paid a corporate tax of 30.44%. Varun Beverages paid a corporate tax of 27.90%.

