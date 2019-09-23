GE T&D India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BEML Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2019.

GE T&D India Ltd spiked 14.95% to Rs 179.15 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12708 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37520 shares in the past one month.

BEML Ltd surged 12.66% to Rs 942.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44128 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd soared 10.44% to Rs 375. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10406 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5249 shares in the past one month.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 9.50% to Rs 1547.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd spurt 9.29% to Rs 58.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

