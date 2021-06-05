Force Motors production spurts to 1,306 units in May

Force Motors announced that its total production stood at 1,306 units in May 2021, steeply higher than 26 units in May 2020.Total domestic sales surged 410.15% to 1,306 units in May 2021 as against 256 units in May 2020. Total exports were at 154 units in May 2021. There were no exports during the same period last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.
On a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis, the company's total production grew 25.33% last month from 1,042 units in April 2021. Total domestic sales jumped 19.38% last month as against 1,094 units in April 2021. Total exports skid 17.64% in May 2021 as against 187 units in April 2021.
Force Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 53.65 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net profit of Rs 6.09 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales declined 6.3% to Rs 612.53 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 653.78 crore in Q4 FY20.
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.
Shares of Force Motors slipped 0.70% to close at Rs 1,191.75 on Friday, 4 June 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU