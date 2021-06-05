MOIL Q4 PAT spurts to Rs 116 cr

MOIL reported net profit of Rs 116 crore in Q4 FY21, steeply higher compared with 13.47 crore in Q4 FY20.Net sales grew 81% to Rs 450.14 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 248.66 crore in Q4 FY20. Profit before tax stood at Rs 159.37 crore in Q4 FY21, steeply higher than Rs 21.62 crore in Q4 FY20.
The PSU company posted 14.1% decline in net profit of Rs 213.13 crore for the year ended March 2021 (FY21) compared with net profit of Rs 248.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Net sales jumped 13.4% to Rs 1,177.38 crore in FY21 over FY20.
The board recommended final dividend of Rs 4.90 per equity share for the Financial Year ended March 2021.
MOIL, a Schedule 'A' Miniratna category-I company, produces and sells different grades of Manganese Ore. It operates 11 mines, seven located in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and four in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. The Government of India holds 53.84% stake in MOIL as on 31 March 2021.
Shares of MOIL rose 0.47% to Rs 183.60 on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU