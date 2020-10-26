G E Shipping takes delivery of Very Large Gas Carrier

-
ALSO READ
GE Shipping gains on signing pact to buy second-hand VLGC vessel
G E Shipping contracts to buy a secondhand long range 2 product carrier
Great Eastern Shipping Company acquires Secondhand Very Large Gas Carrier to 'Jag Vishnu'
Great Eastern Shipping Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 467.74 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Great Eastern Shipping Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 465.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Great Eastern Shipping Company (G E Shipping) took delivery of a secondhand Very Large Gas Carrier "Jag Vishnu" of about 77,922 cubic metre (cbm).
The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q2 FY21. G E Shipping also delivered its 1996 built Very Large Gas Carrier Jag Vidhi to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in Q2 FY21.
The company has also contracted to buy a Long Range 2 Product Carrier which is expected to be delivered in Q3FY21.
The announcement was after market hours on Friday, 23 October 2020. Shares of G E Shipping fell 2.11% to settle at Rs 224.55 on Friday.
G E Shipping's current fleet stands at 46 vessels, comprising 33 tankers (11 crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 5 LPG carrier) and 13 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 12.53 years aggregating 3.70 mn dwt.
G E Shipping is India's largest private sector shipping service provider. The shipping business operates under two main businesses: dry bulk carriers and tankers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU