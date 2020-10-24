WABCO India Q2 PAT up 4% to Rs 35 cr

-
The auto parts maker's standalone net profit rose 3.69% to Rs 35.11 crore on 6.12% decrease in net sales to Rs 418.71 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Standalone profit before tax (PBT) jumped 11.17% to Rs 50.92 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 45.80 crore in Q2 September 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter soared 11.49% to Rs 15.24 crore as against Rs 13.67 crore in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared post trading hours yesterday, 23 October 2020.
WABCO India said it has considered the possible effects that may result from the COVID-19 pandemic based on the internal and external information, to the extent known and available, upto the date of approval of these results and concluded that no further adjustments are required to the accompanying financial results. The company will continue to monitor the developing scenario for any material changes, it stated.
WABCO India manufactures automotive parts. The company produces electronic braking, stability, and suspension and transmission control systems for heavy-duty commercial trucks, trailers and buses.
Shares of WABCO India slipped 0.23% to Rs 4,973.15 on Friday.
