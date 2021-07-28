G R Infraprojects provisionally completes road project in Andhra Pradesh

G R Infraprojects announced that the project "Four Laning of Gundugolanu - Devarapalli - Kovvuru Section of NH-16 from Km. 15.320 (Existing Km.15.700) to Km. 85.204 (existing Km. 81.400) (Design Length = 69.884 Km.) in the State of Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode" has been provisionally completed.

The Provisional Completion certificate has been issued by the Authority and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from 10 July 2021.

