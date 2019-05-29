Galaxy Surfactants sizzles after robust Q4 result

surged 8.73% to Rs 1,184.75 at 10:.30 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit rose 42.64% to Rs 57.10 crore on 6.25% rise in total income to Rs 685.48 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 28 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 99.49 points, or 0.25% to 39,650.24

On the BSE, 7,224 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 745 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,237 and a low of Rs 1,115.90 so far during the day.

Galaxy Surfactants' consolidated earnings before interest, tax, (EBITDA) rose 38.3% to Rs 98.80 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. EBITDA margin expanded to 14.4% from 11.1%.

is a leading manufacturer of performance surfactants and specialty with over 200 product grades. These products are used in consumer-centric home and personal like hair care, oral care, skin care, cosmetics, soap, shampoo, lotion, detergent, cleaning products etc.

