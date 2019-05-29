SML ISUZU gains after strong Q4 result

JUST IN
Business Standard

SML ISUZU was up 3.98% to 843 at 12:24 IST on the BSE after net profit surged 47.95% to Rs 22 crore on 16.54% rise in the total income to Rs 431.04 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 28 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 103.41 points, or 0.26% to 39,646.32

On the BSE, 4,636 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1,268 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 862.90 and a low of Rs 818 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 910 on 10 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 520 on 19 February 2019.

SML Isuzu recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2019.

SML Isuzu is a commercial vehicles manufacturer. Sumitomo Corporation, Japan and Isuzu Motors, Japan hold 44% and 15% stake in the company.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 12:29 IST

