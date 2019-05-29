Mindteck (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Mazda Ltd, Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, Magnum Ventures Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2019.
Mindteck (India) Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 43.5 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2051 shares in the past one month.
Mazda Ltd surged 17.23% to Rs 472.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 290 shares in the past one month.
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd spiked 15.77% to Rs 30.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 259 shares in the past one month.
Magnum Ventures Ltd spurt 15.34% to Rs 6.24. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3014 shares in the past one month.
N K Industries Ltd advanced 15.03% to Rs 37.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1496 shares in the past one month.
