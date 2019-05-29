Mindteck (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ltd, Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2019.

Ltd, Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2019.

soared 20.00% to Rs 43.5 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2051 shares in the past one month.

Ltd surged 17.23% to Rs 472.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 290 shares in the past one month.

spiked 15.77% to Rs 30.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 259 shares in the past one month.

spurt 15.34% to Rs 6.24. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3014 shares in the past one month.

advanced 15.03% to Rs 37.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1496 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)