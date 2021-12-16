Galaxy Surfactants wins award for Best ESG Initiative

-
ALSO READ
Galaxy Surfactants slips after Q2 PAT declines 48% YoY
Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 35.99% in the June 2021 quarter
Galaxy Surfactants director resigns
Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 48.69% in the September 2021 quarter
Ashok Leyland forms ESG Committee
-
Galaxy Surfactants has been awarded the ESG Summit & Awards 2021 under the category of Best ESG Initiative to Improve to Access to Clean Water. The Summit was organized by Transformance Forums with the purpose to help ESG stakeholders develop their ESG vision, strategy, and reporting.
Galaxy Surfactants was honoured with this award for its continuous contribution in improving Access to Clean Water.
Recently, as a part of its initiative 'Samajeek Uthaan' developed with the objective of serving the community, Galaxy Surfactants de-silted percolation tanks in eight villages of Nanded District in Maharashtra. Through this project, it aims to help the villages get year-long access to clean water.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU