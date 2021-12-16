Galaxy Surfactants wins award for Best ESG Initiative

Galaxy Surfactants has been awarded the ESG Summit & Awards 2021 under the category of Best ESG Initiative to Improve to Access to Clean Water. The Summit was organized by Transformance Forums with the purpose to help ESG stakeholders develop their ESG vision, strategy, and reporting.

Galaxy Surfactants was honoured with this award for its continuous contribution in improving Access to Clean Water.

Recently, as a part of its initiative 'Samajeek Uthaan' developed with the objective of serving the community, Galaxy Surfactants de-silted percolation tanks in eight villages of Nanded District in Maharashtra. Through this project, it aims to help the villages get year-long access to clean water.

