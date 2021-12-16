TCS ranked among top 4 Pega Services Providers by HFS Research

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked among the top four providers in the HFS Top 10 for Pega Services.

TCS was ranked number one for Breadth and Depth of Capabilities.

TCS helps global companies transform their businesses to become customer-focused organizations using Pega systems. TCS leverages its deep industry knowledge and technology expertise, to provide solutions across business process and decision management, RPA, conversational systems (chatbots/ intelligent virtual assistants), NLP, machine learning and AI.

