Gateway acquires land at Dhanakya for construction of Inland Container Depot

Gateway Distriparks (GDL) announces that the company has completed the purchase of land at Dhanakya, near Jaipur, and will now commence construction of a new rail-linked Inland Container Depot (ICD).

This will be the company's 5th ICD besides five Container Freight Stations taking the total to 10 container terminals on a pan India basis. GDL has already spent Rs. 27 crore for the land acquisition and will spend another Rs. 50 crore towards the cost of development of the ICD in the initial phase.

