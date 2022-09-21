RateGain selected by Sonder Holdings to strengthen its presence on global distribution system

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced today that it has been selected by Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, to strengthen its presence on the Global Distribution System (GDS).

Sonder has connected with RateGain's Connectivity Switch Platform introducing its own dedicated chain code, SS.

This makes it faster and easier for agents to search for Sonder availability on industry leading travel reservation systems.

RateGain's Connectivity Switch Platform, one of the largest processors of electronic hotel transactions is the only platform in the world that provides connectivity to all major Global Distribution Systems as well as manages content for most leading global hotel chains.

