Genus Power spurts on bagging large order

Genus Power Infrastructures hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 106 after the company said it bagged an order worth Rs 828.57 crore from state utility for 10 lakhs smart prepaid meters.Genus Power Infrastructures has received a letter of award (LoA) for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) including design of AMI system with supply, installation and commissioning of 10 lakh smart prepaid meters, DT meter level energy accounting and facility management services (FMS) of these smart meters.
This is the single largest order finalized by any state utility in the country for AMISP, the company said in a statement.
Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, joint MD commented, "We are delighted to share with you that we have won the single largest order as an AMISP from a State owned utility. Our proven credentials able to supply, deploy and maintain technically advanced products and solutions over the years have helped us to secure such a big order and establish our position of market leader in the smart metering solutions providers."
Genus Power Infrastructures is amongst the largest players in India's electricity metering solutions industry, with about 27% market share. The company is market leader in various kinds of meters and has developed 'smart metering solutions', with in house R&D centre. The company also has engineering, construction, and contracts (ECC) division which complements the existing meters business.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures declined 48.23% to Rs 14.77 crore on 16.05% rise in net sales to Rs 195.87 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU