IndiaMART InterMESH Q4 FY22 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 57 cr

IndiaMART InterMESH's consolidated net profit gained 3.1% to Rs 57.40 crore on a 12.1% rose in net sales to Rs 201.40 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The net sales were primarily driven by 11% increase in in number of paying subscription suppliers and marginal improvement in realization from existing customers. Consolidated deferred revenue grew 25% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 907 crore as on 31 March 2022.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) declined 14% to Rs 76.70 crore in Q4 March 2022 as against Rs 89.20 crore in Q4 March 2021. The total expenses increased by 49.44% to Rs 148.40 crore in Q4 March 2022 as compared to Rs 99.30 crore in Q4 March 2021.

The firm's consolidated EBITDA dropped 33% to Rs 57 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Rs 85 crore in Q4 March 2021. The consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 28% during Q4 March 2022 over 48% in Q4 March 2021. The margin declined primarily due to investments being made for growth in manpower as well as sales and distribution which has resulted into increased customer addition. The net profit margin was at 33% in Q4 March 2022 over 47% in Q4 March 2021.

On a yearly basis, the consolidated net profit advanced 6.36% to Rs 297.60 crore on a 12.52% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 753.50 crore in FY22 over FY21.

IndiaMART registered traffic of 260 million and unique business enquiries of 23 million in Q4 FY22. Supplier Storefronts grew to 7.1 million, recording an increase of 13% Y-o-Y and paying subscription suppliers grew to 169,324, a net addition of 13,065 subscribers during the quarter.

Commenting on the Q4 performance, Dinesh Agarwal, the chief executive officer (CEO) of IndiaMART InterMESH, said, We are happy to close the financial year on a strong note with growth in customers, revenue and cash flows while maintaining healthy margins in the business. Growing cash flow from operations resulting into strong balance sheet enables us to build newer capabilities as well as create a large talent pool to meet the evolving customer needs. With the increasing internet adoption, we remain committed to enabling businesses to transform themselves as well as building a strong and sustainable foundation for leveraging the growth opportunities ahead to create long term shareholder value.

Shares of IndiaMART InterMESH declined 2.90% to Rs 4,748.05 on BSE. IndiaMART is India's largest online B2B marketplace, connecting buyers with suppliers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)