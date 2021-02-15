Geojit Financial Services partners with Lotudew for its Smartfolios platform

To help identify Small and Mid Cap stocks based on behavioural finance and AI

Geojit Financial Services, through its Smartfolios platform, has tied up with Lotusdew, a SEBI and US SEC regulated firm, to offer a basket of stocks that uses behavioural finance and AI to identify dominant market conviction.

Through this partnership, Geojit will offer a new small and mid-cap basket of stocks called Lotusdew Prestige, which analyses corporate events like M&A announcements, earnings surprises, order book wins, dividends, stock splits etc. to identify profitable stocks. This is in sharp contrast to the traditional methods like fundamental and technical analyses used by most investment service firms.

The knowhow of Lotusdew helps investors identify future stock behaviour and profit from it. Lotusdew Prestige is sector-neutral and adaptive to index changes. The basket, which currently comprises around 80% of small-cap and 20% of mid-cap, covers several high-growth sectors such as pharmaceuticals, software and consumer lending, among others.

Lotusdew Prestige fills the gap for an investment basket in the aggressive - long term category of investors. Investors in this scheme will be apprised of every change in the stock mix so that they can be reassured that the portfolio is actively managed by professionals.

Smartfolios by Geojit, is an online investment platform with system generated recommendations, where investors can choose from differentiated stock baskets, based on their risk profile, investment horizon and investment mode. At present, Geojit offers 10 differentiated stock baskets, each with a different mix of stocks, sectors and market caps.

