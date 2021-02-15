Sterling & Wilson Solar's arm acquires balance stake in GCO Solar

Sterling and Wilson International Solar FZCO (SWFZCO), wholly owned subsidiary of Sterling & Wilson Solar (the Company) held 25,08,000 fully paid Equity Shares of AUD 1 each representing 76% of the share capital of GCO Solar (GCO), subsidiary of SWFZCO.

Further, SWFZCO has informed the Company that it has acquired the balance 7,92,000 fully paid up Equity Shares of GCO thereby increasing its aggregate shareholding to 33,00,000 fully paid up Equity Shares representing 100% share capital of GCO consequent to which GCO is now the wholly owned subsidiary of SWFZCO.

