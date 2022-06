GHCL inaugurates new spinning unit at Manaparai, Tamil Nadu

GHCL today inaugurated its new spinning unit at Manaparai in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. The unit, which is the latest addition to the yarn division, has a production capacity of 23 tons per day.

The unit is equipped with 39600 ring spindles. With the commencement of this unit, the company's yarn division will have an installed capacity of 224000 ring spindles.

