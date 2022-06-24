Dr Reddys settles litigation related to its generic buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film

-
The said agreement resolves all claims between the parties relating to the Company's generic buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film, 2 mg/0.5 mg, 4 mg/1 mg, 8 mg/2 mg, and 12 mg/3 mg dosages, including Indivior's and Aquestive's patent infringement allegations and the Company's antitrust counterclaims. As part of the settlement, the underlying litigation will be dismissed.
