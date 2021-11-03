Gillette India skids after Q1 PAT slips 14.02% YoY to Rs 82 cr

Gillette India fell 1% to Rs 5752 after the company's net profit declined 14.02% to Rs 81.93 crore on 11.02% rise in net sales to Rs 573.31 crore in Q1 September 2021 over Q1 September 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 8.37% year-on-year to Rs 112.05 crore in Q1 September 2021.

Net sales rose behind strong brand fundamentals, strength of product portfolio and improved retail execution.

Both Grooming and the Oral Care businesses recorded strong growth ahead of their categories. Revenue from Grooming segment stood at Rs 422.48 crore, up 26.80% QoQ and up 6.82% YoY. Revenue from Oral Care segment stood at Rs 150.83 crore, up 46.72% QoQ and up 24.76% YoY.

Compared to the corresponding quarter two years ago, prior to the pandemic, company sales are up 24% and PAT is up by 32%.

Madhusudan Gopalan, managing director, Gillette India said, "In a challenging market environment and a higher base period, we have delivered double digit sales growth. As the market continues to recover, we will continue to focus on our strategy of driving superiority and productivity, enabled by strength of our organization and culture. These strategies have enabled us to deliver strong results as we navigate through the pandemic, and they remain the right strategies to deliver balanced top and bottom line growth in future."

Gillette India is one of India's well-known FMCG companies that has some of the world's leading brands Gillette and Oral B.

