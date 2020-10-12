Glenmark Pharma says no significant clinical benefit with Umifenovir

-
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced results of its "FAITH" combination trial with antivirals umifenovir and favipiravir for the treatment of moderate hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 9 October 2020. Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell 1.59% to settle at Rs 492 on Friday.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday announced results of its FAITH combination trial with antivirals Umifenovir and Favipiravir for the treatment of moderate hospitalized COVID-19 patients. This was the second clinical study after the successful Favipiravir monotherapy trial earlier this year that led the company to receiving the Emergency Use Authorisation for Favipiravir.
This second study titled the FAITH trial evaluated the possible superiority of the combination's efficacy against Favipiravir monotherapy. As per the results that Glenmark today presented to the regulator, the study showed no superior clinical outcomes with the addition of Umifenovir. The FAITH study enrolled a total of 158 hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19 in India.
In June 2020, Glenmark became the first company in India to receive manufacturing and marketing approval for FabiFlu as part of accelerated approval process, considering the emergency situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Glenmark successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for the oral antiviral through its own in-house R&D team.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology.
