Trident announces production numbers for September

The company announced that its bath linen production rose 12.3% to 4,731 metric tons, bed linen production increased 56.4% to 3.8 million metres and yarn production expanded 4.2% to 9,058 metric tons in September 2020 over September 2019.
With respect to the paper & chemicals division, Trident on Saturday (10 October 2020) announced that while paper production declined by 7.5% to 11,939 metric tons, chemical production jumped by 58.8% to 7,631 metric tons last month as against the same period last year.
Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer.
The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 91.7% to Rs 10.11 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 122.43 crore in Q1 June 2019. Revenue from operation declined 46% in the June quarter to Rs 708.54 crore from Rs 1312.15 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The textiles segment revenue stood at Rs 586.30 crore (down 44.9% YoY) and paper & chemical business segment revenue came in at Rs 122.31 crore (down 50.7% YoY) during the quarter.
The scrip advanced 3.50% to Rs 7.99 on Friday.
