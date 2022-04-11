Glenmark receives DCGI approval for Phase 1 trial for novel molecule - GRC 54276

-
For treatment of cancerGlenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that its subsidiary Glenmark Specialty S.A. (Glenmark) received approval from the Indian drug regulator, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial of its novel smallmolecule, GRC 54276, a hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) inhibitor.
HPK1 is a key regulator of T cell, B cell and dendritic cell-mediated immune responses, which improves antitumor immunity by activating and priming T cells. GRC 54276 has shown tumor cell killing ability in preclinical studies as a single agent and as well in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, making it a high-priority target in immuno-oncology.
The study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of GRC 54276 as a monotherapy, and also in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with advanced solid tumors and Hodgkin's lymphoma. Glenmark will initiate Phase 1 clinical trial in India by June 2022, and also plans to file an IND in the US and Clinical Trial Applications in Europe to kick-off a fully global clinical study program.
