Rites and IIT-Delhi to collaborate on road design and safety projects

Rites has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi), to explore avenues of mutual collaboration on road design and road safety consultancy projects.

The collaboration will not only create a platform to enhance capabilities for carrying out infrastructure projects, but also facilitate exploring of consultancy opportunities arising at various Govt./Semi Govt./autonomous bodies or authorities/private entities/multilateral-funding agencies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)