Rites and IIT-Delhi to collaborate on road design and safety projects

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power and Indian Institute of Technology Madras signs MoU
Rites signs MoU with IIT-Roorkee for collaboration on infrastructure projects
RITES, IIT-R sign MoU to explore viable business opportunities in infrastructure sector
McDonald's launches its first restaurant in Bhilai
McDonald's launches its first restaurant in Bhilai
-
Rites has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi), to explore avenues of mutual collaboration on road design and road safety consultancy projects.
The collaboration will not only create a platform to enhance capabilities for carrying out infrastructure projects, but also facilitate exploring of consultancy opportunities arising at various Govt./Semi Govt./autonomous bodies or authorities/private entities/multilateral-funding agencies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU