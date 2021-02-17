GMM Pfaudler acquires majority stake in Pfaudler Group

GMM Pfaudler announced that it has successfully completed the transaction to acquire a majority stake of its parent, the Pfaudler Group (Pfaudler) from the private equity firm Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Fund VI (DBAG), after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

Pursuant to the acquisition, GMM has become the ultimate holding company of the Pfaudler group, with the entire business of Pfaudler being consolidated into GMM.

The combined revenue of the entity is estimated to be around Rs 2000 crore (USD 267 million).

GMM is now the world leader in corrosion-resistance technologies, systems and services with 12 manufacturing facilities across 8 countries and 4 continents and employing around 1,500 people.

