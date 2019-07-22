GOCL Corporation Ltd Spikes 6.86%

GOCL Corporation Ltd has lost 12.07% over last one month compared to 3.92% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.77% drop in the SENSEX

GOCL Corporation Ltd rose 6.86% today to trade at Rs 239. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 0.48% to quote at 4548.22. The index is down 3.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd increased 1.08% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd added 0.59% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 4.6 % over last one year compared to the 4.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GOCL Corporation Ltd has lost 12.07% over last one month compared to 3.92% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.77% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 276 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 243 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 411.95 on 06 Aug 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 221.05 on 18 Feb 2019.

