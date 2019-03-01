Godrej Consumer Products Ltd up for third straight session

Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 680.25, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.11% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% jump in and a 12.29% jump in the FMCG index.

Consumer Products Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 680.25, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 10828.45. The Sensex is at 35956.44, up 0.25%. Consumer Products Ltd has slipped around 2.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has slipped around 2.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29262.85, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 685.6, up 1.23% on the day. is down 5.11% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% jump in NIFTY and a 12.29% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 60.15 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)