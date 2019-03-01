United Breweries Ltd soars 1.84%, up for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1368.45, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.79% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% gain in NIFTY and a 12.29% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
United Breweries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1368.45, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 10828.45. The Sensex is at 35956.44, up 0.25%. United Breweries Ltd has dropped around 4.89% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29262.85, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.75 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1374.1, up 1.58% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 31.79% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% gain in NIFTY and a 12.29% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 60.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU