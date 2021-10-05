Godrej Properties Ltd Falls 2.27%

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 44.48% over last one month compared to 23.32% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.82% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd lost 2.27% today to trade at Rs 2285.6. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.75% to quote at 4099.67. The index is up 23.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd decreased 1.36% and Sobha Ltd lost 1.36% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 140.05 % over last one year compared to the 51.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 44.48% over last one month compared to 23.32% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18859 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2409.95 on 29 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 837.5 on 16 Oct 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)