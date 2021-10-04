RBI supersedes board of Srei Infra and Srei Equipment Finance

-
ALSO READ
Srei Infra hits the roof after subsidiary gets EoI from PE funds
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
L&T Finance Holdings update on merger of its subsidiaries
Board of Rel Infra approves subscription to preferential issue of RPower
Indices pare gains; Bank Nifty up 439 pts
-
The central bank has appointed Rajneesh Sharma, ex-chief general manager at Bank of Baroda, as the administrator of the companies.The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday (4 October 2021) said it has superseded the board of Srei Infrastructure Finance (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL), owing to governance concerns and defaults in payment obligations.
"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 45-IE (1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Reserve Bank has today superseded the board of directors of Srei Infrastructure Finance (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL), owing to governance concerns and defaults by the aforesaid companies in meeting their various payment obligations," RBI said in a notification.
Rajneesh Sharma, ex- chief general manager, Bank of Baroda has been appointed as the administrator of the aforesaid companies under Section 45-IE (2) of the RBI Act.
RBI also intends to shortly initiate the process of resolution of the above two NBFCs under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019 and would also apply to the NCLT for appointing the Administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU