Gokaldas Exports schedules meeting to mull fund raising

Gokaldas Exports said that a meeting of the board is scheduled on Tuesday, 24 August 2021, to consider any and all proposals for raising of funds.

The funds would be raised by way of issuance of any instrument or security including equity shares, fully or partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debenture warrants, any other equity based instruments or securities or any combination thereof in one or more tranches including by way of a public issue, preferential allotment or a private placement, including one or more qualified institutions placements (QIPs).

The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 18 August 2021.

Gokaldas Exports is engaged in the business of design, manufacture, and sale of a wide range of garments for men, women, and children and caters to the needs of several leading international fashion brands and retailers.

The scrip dropped 4.06% to currently trade at Rs 201.05 on the BSE.

