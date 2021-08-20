Gokaldas Exports schedules meeting to mull fund raising

-
ALSO READ
Board of Gokaldas Exports approves allotment of 20,000 shares under ESOP
Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 168.68% in the March 2021 quarter
Gokaldas Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Consumer goods stocks slide
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd Spikes 7.7%
-
Gokaldas Exports said that a meeting of the board is scheduled on Tuesday, 24 August 2021, to consider any and all proposals for raising of funds.
The funds would be raised by way of issuance of any instrument or security including equity shares, fully or partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debenture warrants, any other equity based instruments or securities or any combination thereof in one or more tranches including by way of a public issue, preferential allotment or a private placement, including one or more qualified institutions placements (QIPs).
The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 18 August 2021.
Gokaldas Exports is engaged in the business of design, manufacture, and sale of a wide range of garments for men, women, and children and caters to the needs of several leading international fashion brands and retailers.
The scrip dropped 4.06% to currently trade at Rs 201.05 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU