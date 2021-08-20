Nicco Parks & Resorts gains after resuming operations

Nicco Parks & Resorts rose 1.41% to Rs 46.60 after the company intimated regarding the resumption of amusement park and its allied operations with effect from Wednesday, 18 August 2021 in adherence to the Government of West Bengal's safety protocols.

On 27 April 2021, Nicco Parks & Resorts had informed regarding the closure of its park operations including entry to visitors on 28 April 2021.

Nicco Parks & Resorts is engaged in the business of leisure and entertainment. The company operates amusement parks and theme parks. Its segments include park operations, consultancy, contracts & sale of components for rides, and F&B and other recreational facilities. It also provides technical consultancy, design, engineering and supply of rides.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)