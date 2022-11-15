Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit rises 414.29% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gold Rock Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Gold Rock Investments standalone net profit rises 412.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Mishtann Foods hits the roof after good response for Pink Rock Salt
Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 13.30% in the September 2022 quarter
Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 84.70% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.86 croreNet profit of Gold Rock Investments rose 414.29% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.860.86 0 OPM %66.2875.58 -PBDT3.260.65 402 PBT3.240.63 414 NP3.240.63 414
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU