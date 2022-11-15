Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 30.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.01% to Rs 49.32 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises declined 30.49% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.01% to Rs 49.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.49.3251.382.704.551.502.261.352.161.141.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)