JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 30.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.01% to Rs 49.32 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises declined 30.49% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.01% to Rs 49.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales49.3251.38 -4 OPM %2.704.55 -PBDT1.502.26 -34 PBT1.352.16 -38 NP1.141.64 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU