Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 30.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.01% to Rs 49.32 croreNet profit of Amba Enterprises declined 30.49% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.01% to Rs 49.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales49.3251.38 -4 OPM %2.704.55 -PBDT1.502.26 -34 PBT1.352.16 -38 NP1.141.64 -30
