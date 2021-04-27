Goldiam Intl gallops on bagging Rs 70-cr export order

-
Goldiam International jumped 5.41% to Rs 367.50 after the company bagged an export order worth Rs 70 crore from its international clients.
The order is for manufacturing diamond studded designed gold jewellery. The order would be delivered within coming 100 days.
"With this order, Goldiam Group's order book crosses aggregate of Rs 150 crore as on date, the company said in regulatory filing made during market hours today.
Goldiam International is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting of studded gold and silver jewellery.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 123.19% to Rs 50.44 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 22.60 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter rose 62.64% YoY to Rs 156.70 crore.
