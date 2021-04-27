Jay Bharat Maruti soars on bonus issue plan

Jay Bharat Maruti surged 17.64% to Rs 259.45 after the company said that its board will consider bonus issue of shares on Thursday, 29 April 2021.

At the same meeting, the board will also consider Q4 results and recommend dividend, if any.

Jay Bharat Maruti manufactures sheet metal components, assemblies and sub-assembles and is a dedicated ancillary to Maruti Udyog.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 163.77% to Rs 17.91 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 6.79 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales increased by 23.16% YoY to Rs 496.03 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)