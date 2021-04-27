Bank of Maharashtra board to mull fund raising on April 29

-
ALSO READ
Sensex ends almost flat, Nifty ends below 15,000; PSU banks, metal stocks advance
Sensex slumps 1700 pts, Nifty holds 14,300; VIX spurts to 23 mark
Shares end near day's low; PSU banks tumble
Banks stocks advance after RBI maintains status quo
Select financial stocks in demand after RBI Internal Working Group's suggestion
-
The board of the state-run bank will consider raising funds through issue of equity and/or debt securities on Thursday, 29 April 2021.
"The board of directors of the bank will consider the proposal of raising of capital through follow-on public offer (FPO) / Rights issue / qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue, preferential issue or any other mode or combination thereof and / or through issue of BASEL III bonds or such other securities as may be permitted under applicable laws etc., subject to the necessary approvals," the bank said in a statement.
On the same day, the bank's board will also consider the financial results for the quarter and the year ended on 31 March 2021.
Bank of Maharashtra is a public sector bank in India. The Government of India held 93.33% stake in Bank of Maharashtra as on 31 March 2021.
The bank's net profit jumped 13.90% to Rs 154.07 crore on a 3.4% rise in total income to Rs 3,577 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
The scrip shed 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 23.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU