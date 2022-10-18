Government Hikes Minimum Support Prices Of Rabi Crops

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon's Progress Will Help Accelerate Sowing Of Kharif Crops Says SEA
Govt hikes sugarcane FRP Rs 305 per quintal for 2022-23 season
ONGC, GAIL (India), Natco Pharma to be watched
Institute of Risk Management (IRM), India Affiliate receives Outstanding Academic Institution Award at World Education Congress 2022
Escorts Agri Machinery hikes prices of tractors
-
For safflower, an increase of Rs.209/- per quintal has been approved. For wheat, gram and barley an increase of Rs.110/- per quintal, Rs.100 per quintal respectively has been approved. The increase in MSP for Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2023-24 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at lease 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average Cost of Production, aiming at reasonably fair remuneration for the farmers. The maximum rate of return is 104 percent for rapeseed & mustard, followed by 100 percent for wheat, 85 per cent for lentil; 66 per cent for gram; 60 per cent for barley; and 50 per cent for safflower.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU