Number of poor people in India dropped by about 415 million between 2005-06 and 2019-21 says UN

The number of poor people in India dropped by about 415 million between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a historic change and a demonstration that the Sustainable Development Goal target of reducing at least by half the proportion of men, women and children of all ages living in poverty by 2030 is possible to achieve, even at a large scale, according to the UN. The new Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) released on Monday by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) at the University of Oxford said that in India, 415 million people exited poverty between 2005/06 and 2019/21.UN in a press release on the report said that in India, some 415 million people left multidimensional poverty in a 15-year period. India is an important case study for the Sustainable Development Goals, the first of which is to end poverty in all its forms and to reduce at least by half the proportion of men, women and children of all ages living in poverty in all its dimensions according to national definitions by 2030, all while leaving no one behind, it said.

