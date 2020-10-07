Government Recorgnises Need For Further Stimulus At Some Point Of Time

Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal on Wednesday said the government recognises the need of providing further stimulus to the economy at some point of time.

He noted this while addressing the 115th AGM of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry as he deliberated upon Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Vocal for Local.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)