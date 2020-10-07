Government Removes Export Curbs On N-95 Masks

-
-
The government on Tuesday removed export curbs on N-95 masks.
The export policy of N-95/FFP-2 masks or its equivalent is amended from restricted to free category, making all types of masks freely exportable, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
