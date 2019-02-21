Govt hikes EPF interest rate to 8.65% for 2018-19

Provisions extension to as of the EPFO securities

The 224th meeting of the of Trustees, was held on 21 February 2019 under the chairmanship of of State for Labour and Employment (I/C) Santosh Kumar Gangwar. The recommended crediting of 8.65% rate of interest on the accumulations in the member's account for the year 2018-19.

The ratified the amendment in EPF Scheme 1952, as approved in the 141st meeting of (FIAC) held on 12 February 2019, to enable accounting of Investment in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) (Equity & Related Investment).

The Central Board ratified the approval of Chairman, CBT, EPF for continuation of C-DAC as a to carry out the second phase of Computerisation Project. The Board gave extension to as of the EPFO securities on the existing terms and conditions of agreement for the period upto 31 March 2019.

The Central Board approved revised estimate for the year 2018-19 and budget estimates for the year 2019-20 and recommended it to the for approval. The Board gave consent to have performance review of the Portfolio Managers from a separate agency in addition to review by CRISIL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)