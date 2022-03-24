GPT Infra spurts on bagging Rs 118 cr order from Northeast Frontier Railway

GPT Infraprojects surged 7.54% to Rs 80.60 after the company received work order worth Rs 118 crore from Northeast Frontier Railway.

The scope of work order is for construction of 12 road over bridge (sub structure & super structure) by composite girder on pile foundation and other ancillary works in connection with Kumarghat-Agartala new BG Line project.

The order received by GPT is in a joint venture contract, in which GPT's share is 51%.

The EPC company said it currently has orders worth approximately Rs 1,976 crore in hand including cumulative order inflow of Rs 521 crore in the current financial year.

GPT Infraprojects is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. GPT operates through two business divisions - Infrastructure and Sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways.

On a consolidated basis, GPT Infraprojects' net profit jumped 19.4% to Rs 5.90 crore on a 6.5% decrease in net sales to Rs 159.56 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

