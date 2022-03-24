RailTel Corp bags Rs 16 cr order from SECL

RailTel Corporation of India on Thursday announced that it received work order from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) worth Rs 15.76 crore.The scope of the work order is providing dedicated uncompressed, unshared symmetric internet leased line with different bandwidths at 16 SECL command areas located in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states for the period of five years.
An internet leased line is a premium internet connectivity product, normally delivered over fiber, which provides symmetrical bandwidth with full-duplex traffic.
RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 72.84% stake in the company.
The PSU company's consolidated net profit declined 5.24% to Rs 66.01 crore on 1.73% rise in sales to Rs 417.69 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India were trading 0.39% higher at Rs 90.15 on BSE.
