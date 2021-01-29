Grasim board approves fund raising plan

-
-
Grasim Industries said that the Finance Committee of the board of directors of the company has approved issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, for an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore, in one or more tranches.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.
The scrip is currently trading with gain of 0.47% at Rs 1,072.15 on the BSE. It traded in the range of Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,073.15 so far during the day.
Grasim Industries is a leading diversified playerwith leadership presence across many sectors. It is a leading global producer of Viscose Staple Fibre, the largest Chlor-Alkali, Linen and Insulators player in India.
