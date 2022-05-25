Board of Minda Industries approves proposal to start manufacturing at Hanoi plant

-
ALSO READ
Minda Inds soars on announcing JV with FRIWO AG for EV components
Board of Minda Industries approves capex of Rs 72.89 cr for expansion of unit's Chennai plant
Board of Minda Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 1000 cr
Board of Minda Industries approves capex of Rs 74 cr for Minda Kosei's Gujarat plant
Board of Minda Industries approves further investment in Minda Kosei
-
At meeting held on 24 May 2022The Board of Minda Industries at its meeting held on 24 May 2022 has approved the proposal to start manufacturing of lighting products by its step down subsidiary, Minda Industries Vietnam Company, in its plant situated at Hanoi, Vietnam. The total project cost of this project is Rs 36.80 crore. The project is expected to be commissioned by December 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU