Greaves Cotton allots 2.76 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Greaves Cotton has allotted 2,76,807 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each pursuant to exercise of 2,76,807 Stock Options at an exercise price of Rs. 2/- each amounting to Rs. 5,53,614/- by the option grantee under 'Greaves Cotton - Employee Stock Option Plan 2020'.

Consequently, the Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 46,30,42,584/- comprising of 23,15,21,292 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each

