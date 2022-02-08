Tata Communications partners with Eclat Media Group

To distribute Eclat's newly launched sports channels pan-AsiaTata Communications and Eclat Media Group, a premier broadcaster of global sports content, today announced the expansion of Eclat's sports content broadcasting to viewers across Asian countries, including Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. This new agreement powers Eclat Media Group's newly launched channels, SPOTV and SPOTV2 to broadcast 4000+ hours of content annually.
Tata Communications Media Ecosystem, coupled with Video Connect and Satellite Uplink services, will allow commentators of SPOTV and SPOTV2 to overlay commentary in their local language, which is added to the viewers' video feeds for relevant regions. Fans across Asia will now be able to watch their favourite global sports in their preferred language commentary, thereby expanding the reach of content to millions of new potential viewers.
Eclat Media Group has recently launched two new channels - SPOTV and SPOTV2 - across multiple Southeast Asia and select East Asia territories such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Mongolia, and the Philippines. The channels broadcast content such as tennis Grand Slam tournaments Wimbledon and US Open, motorsport championships MotoGP and WorldSBK, World Table Tennis and Badminton World Federation events, as well as popular Asian sports including the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League, Korean Basketball League (KBL), V-League (volleyball) and V.League (Japan) competition.
