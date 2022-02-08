Wockhardt receives CDSCO approval to export 100 million doses of Sputnik vaccines

Wockhardt on Tuesday said that it has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to export up to 80 million doses of Sputnik Light and up to 20 million doses of Sputnik V Component I vaccine.

Wockhardt's Bulk vaccine and Fill-Finish manufacturing facilities at Waluj and Shendra, Aurangabad respectively were jointly inspected and approved by Drug inspectors from CDSCO (West zone) & Aurangabad State FDA and Expert from CDL Kasauli to receive export NOC.

